Tadcaster flood scheme plans meeting

The town received news that the government was awarding £9 million for flood defences improvements in September.

Along with money from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and a previous grant from government, it means that the Environment Agency can now develop a flood defence scheme.

The Environment Agency now wants to invite people to give their views and ask questions.

Robin Derry, of the EA, said: “Since the devastating flooding of 2015 and its ongoing impacts on the people and economy of Tadcaster, we have been working to develop a new flood alleviation scheme.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the building of a successful flood scheme for the town.

“Success will not only be a scheme that better protects the town and its residents and businesses but one that is acceptable to the community.

“This drop-in is an opportunity for people to talk to us about how they feel the scheme should progress.”

The Environment Agency says it will hold community events as the work progress and announce design options as they are developed.

Mr Derry added: “Despite moving forward with a scheme the flood risk in Tadcaster has not been removed, it is therefore vital people are prepared for and resilient to the local risk of flooding.

“It’s important that all households and businesses that are at risk of flooding are signed up to our free Floodline Warning Service. In 2015, just over a third of those at risk were signed up to the relevant flood warning.”

The Environment Agency is working with North Yorkshire County Council, Tadcaster Town Council, the LEP, Selby District Council, the MP, Tadcaster Flood Action Group and the local community on plans for the flood defence scheme.

The drop-in is being held at The Barn, St Joseph’s Street, on Thursday 7 November 7, 4-8pm.

To receive updates and invites to future events, email TadcasterFAS@environment-agency.gov.uk