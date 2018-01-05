Tadcaster bank to close in April

Barclays Bank has announced that it is to close its Tadcaster branch on April 29.

Changes to the way people bank have been blamed for the closure of the Bridge Street-based branch, which has opened on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

A Barclays spokesman said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.

“At Barclays Tadcaster customer usage has continued to decline and 52 per cent of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.”

The spokesman added that, under the UK Access to Banking Standard, customers will be kept informed and have the opportunity to raise any concerns.

“All of our customers will receive a letter, our decision to close document and posters will be displayed in branch and colleagues will be on hand to assist customers with any concerns they may have,” they added.

“We will be proactively engaging with local businesses and the wider community to discuss the alternative ways customers will be able to undertake their banking locally, before the branch closes on Friday 27th April.”

The spokesman added: “We hope that the availability of our other Barclays branch at Market Place, Wetherby, and access to services at the local Post Office located at 17 Commercial Street, Tadcaster, along with our range of digital channels will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

“We urge any customer who is concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes to contact us so that we can discuss alternative banking options

“We will look to host ‘teach and teach’ sessions individually or in a group for any customer wishing to explore digital banking.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the changes can contact Steve Mullins, Community Banking Director for Yorkshire, at: steven.mullins@barclays.com