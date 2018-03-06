Tad Harriers to hold coffee morning for charity of year

Tadcaster Harriers running club will hold a charity coffee and cake morning at Magnets Social Club, in Tadcaster on March 24 from 10am-12.30pm.

The event, to raise funds for the club’s charity of the year Henshaws, is organised by Harriers members Angela Wray and Becky McGuinness, who are also running the London Marathon in April for the charity.

Angela said: ”We are really excited to be holding our first fundraising event for Henshaws.

“This is our first marathon and the cake and coffee morning will be a nice opportunity to have a little rest from training and enjoy some cake.”

Becky added: ”We are both keen bakers as well as runners. Everyone’s is welcome.”