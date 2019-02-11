Tad Albion chasing 100k Transfer Deal

Tadcaster Albion is preparing to pitch against five other non-league football clubs for a share of the Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal 2019, a renovation programme for clubs playing in the Buildbase FA Trophy or Buildbase FA Vase competitions.

The six clubs selected by Buildbase and The FA will pitch their plans to a panel of judges at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on February 21.

Two winning clubs will each walk away with a £25,000 product bursary, which includes building, electrical and hire materials to renovate their clubs.

For the application process, each of the clubs outlined their proposed renovation plans. Tadcaster Albion – which scored the highest number of public votes for its application – is hoping to replace a portable building and create a new hospitality area.

The five other finalists are Long Eaton United FC and AFC Portchester from the Buildbase FA Vase plus AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Felixstowe & Walton Utd from the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Local Buildbase branches across England and Wales will be supporting the clubs with information, advice and supplying the building products required for their projects.

Paul Roche, Managing Director of Buildbase said: “Our £100k Transfer Deal is hugely competitive so the six clubs have done brilliantly to get this far.

“At pitch day we’ll be looking for the clubs that demonstrate incredible passion for making their facilities fantastic for the fans as well as their local communities.”

So far, building materials worth up to £200,000 have been given away. Previous winners include Hanwell.