Still time to get tickets for Alfie Boe's Harrogate concert at the weekend

Alfie Boe, one of the best-loved vocalists of his generation and a hugely successful, multi-platinum selling artist, is in Harrogate this week.

Alfie recently revealed his return to the solo spotlight with the release of his vibrant and instantly classic album As Time Goes By.

The record was released late last year, and celebrates the golden era of music from the 30s and 40s, a time that is often overlooked - sandwiched as it is between the roaring twenties and rock 'n' roll.

He has triumphed on theatre stages and in concert halls around the world and has two recent UK #1 albums under his belt for albums 'Together' and 'Together Again', made with his great friend Michael Ball. The duo also won two Classic BRIT Awards earlier this year for 'Best Album' and 'Group of the Year'.

"I'm excited to get back on the road, especially with a new record that I'm so proud of. These songs are at their best when performed live!" said Alfie

"We'll be enjoying some of great songs from my previous records, but I more than anything want to bring back to life an era when British audiences discovered a brand new kind of American music, full of energy, optimism and romance. I'd like to transport people to a time in their lives, a moment or even a style. I hope you all enjoy being transported there as much as I do."

Alfie Boe is at Harrogate Convention Centre on Saturday April 6.

Tickets: Alfie-boe.com