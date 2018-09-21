Still time to buy duck race tickets

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Tadcaster Duck Race.

The popular race is set to take place on Saturday, September 29 between noon and 4pm.

There’s still time to buy your duck ticket.

They cost just £1 each with first place winning £100, second place scooping £50 and third place earning £25.

Business ducks are priced at £20 and the winner gets one year’s free advertising at Tadcaster Swimming Pool.

Last year’s race, which sees ducks float along the River Wharfe, saw the largest ever crowd turn out for the event.

The race, hosted by Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool and supported by Lower Wharfe Canoe Club, raised £3,500 which was put towards expanding the reception area at the pool.

A spokesman said: “Tickets are available at Tadcaster Pool now and if your business is interested a Duck please call us on 01937 833001 or info@tadcasterpool.org.uk.”