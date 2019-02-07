Step out on Twilight Walk for Harrogate hospice

A Harrogate-based charity is inviting people to step out for a magical Twilight Walk this spring to support those living with terminal illness and bereavement.

The event, organised by Saint Michael’s hospice, takes place on Saturday March 2 in Knaresborough and promises to be a celebration of light, life and love.

The Twilight Walk, which starts and finishes at King James’s School, will see hundreds of walkers set off on a picturesque 5k stroll, enjoying the beauty of the historic town and riverside as dusk falls.

And the walk includes beautiful views and involves only gentle inclines making it suitable for all ages and abilities.

Walkers will have the opportunity to carry a lantern in memory of someone special, which can be placed with a message as part of a meaningful display in the Castle Grounds as a tribute to loved ones.

Lanterns will then be transported back to the finish for walkers to take home and cherish.

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins said: “We are hugely excited to be able to offer local people the opportunity to be part of our new event celebrating light, life and love.

“The Twilight Walk really is more than just a sponsored walk – it is an experience to remember, with live music and the chance to share special moments with family and friends, while making a real difference to local people affected by terminal illness right here in our community.’’

Tony added: “We are expecting this event to attract significant numbers of participants.

“We, therefore, urge people to secure their place as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Early bird entry is just £10 for adults before February 15, and £15 thereafter. Entry for under 18s is £5, with free registration for under 5s. Glass lanterns cost £5.

Walkers are encouraged to raise as much as possible through personal sponsorship, or may choose to make a donation instead. A special keepsake lantern will be given as a thank you to those raising £100 or more in sponsorship.

To secure your place, sign up online at www.saintmichaelshospice.org, Email events@saintmichaelshospice.org, or phone 01423 878628.