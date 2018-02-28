Staff goes on the run to give back

Tadcaster-based media agency - Fonemedia has launched its new Giving Back programme for its team across the UK.

The initiative which forms part of every staff member’s personal development plan aims to bring the team together to give back to people, communities and organisations which need help.

Last Saturday the team at Fonemedia completed a 5km run in Huddersfield, raising £2,000 for charity. Fonemedia is topping up their sponsorship with an additional £500. The team is supporting St Ann’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK, Alzheimer’s Society and Parkinson’s UK.

The next stage in ‘Giving Back’ will take the form of volunteering for local community projects and organisations which need assistance and input from others. Fonemedia is providing additional days’ holiday to enable the team to really make a difference to those who need help.

James Dalton, Director of Fonemedia said: “Many of us are fortunate enough to have a decent living, a roof over our heads and a hot meal every day, but not everyone has the same luxuries in life. We felt as a business that it was time to give something back and help people and communities which desperately need support.”