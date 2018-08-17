Stables Lane recreation area open for play

Phase one of a scheme to bring life back into a major Boston Spa recreation area has been completed and is now open.

Improvements at Stables Lane Community Park - which involve creating a stage and nature areas, toddler play equipment, landscaping and picnic tables, park bench seating and outdoor barbeques - have been welcomed by Boston Spa Parish Council and not for profit landscape architecture organisation Groundwork.

Groundwork team leader Diana Brown and Dale Woodcock, landscape architect, who worked on the project, visited Stables Lane on Tuesday.

Diana said: “It’s always exciting to see plans become reality and we are especially impressed with the quality of this work and glad the project has been a success so far. We look forward to Phase Two.”

Chairman of the Stables Lane Working Group, Parish Coun Kevin Alderson, said: “Groundwork have been excellent to work with and put in a lot of extra effort to help us get this phase completed. They have been excellent.”

They were joined by Ward Councillors Norma Harrington and Gerald Wilkinson, plus Parish Council Chair Steve Morritt with grandson Joseph who tested out the new play equipment.

Coun Alderson explained that the Leeds Councillors’ support with additional funding was crucial to completing the initial phase.

Coun Morritt added: “When you see a facility like this appear at the heart of the village, on the back of Parish Council efforts, it brings a smile to your face.

“Children, parents and grandparents enjoying time together on what used to be an empty field, its got to be a good thing.”

The new Stables Lane Play Area will be officially opened with a Family Fun Day event on Sunday September 2, starting at 1pm and finishing at 5pm.

The event is being organised by Coun Carol Taylor and Lynn Beckwith, Stables Lane Working Group member.

Carol explained: “We are very keen to get the message out about the event so that as many local families as possible get to see and use the new Park.

“There are all sorts of family friendly activities taking place and if you don’t fancy bringing your own food the local WI is providing tea and cakes all afternoon, what could be better?”