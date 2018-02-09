Stables Lane plans enter new phase

Boston Spa Parish Council has agreed the proposal for the Phase One development of work on Stables Lane.

The work will shortly be going out to tender to find appropriate contractors.

Plans include a new perimeter pathway, children’s play area, mini soccer pitches, wildflower and conservation areas, plus benches, picnic tables and barbeque facilities.

“We hope that this will enable more villagers, and perhaps other visitors to Boston Spa, to use and enjoy the Stables Lane green space more than has been the case over recent years,” said a parish council spokesman.

A group has been formed to work alongside Groundwork to create a new facility for all and enhance the open field at Stables Lane.

Phase one of the scheme has a budget of £85,000 to provide leisure and play facilities to encourage people to use the park more frequently.

“This will also leave substantial funds available for future works, including match-funding opportunities, whilst the Group endeavours to find additional sources of funding to complete the delivery of the whole scheme in future years.

The scheme started following a report which highlighted a lack of green space and play facilities for residents in the south east of the village.