Spread gift of Christmas to needy

People are being urged to create a little Christmas magic for needy families this year.

Organisers of Wetherby and District Gift Appeal 2017 are asking for donations of presents for children whose parents will struggle to buy any.

Spokesman David Dawson said: “When you go shopping to buy Christmas presents for friends and family, please buy an extra gift for a child who otherwise might not receive one.

“The gift does not need to be expensive - it’s the thought that counts. The thought that someone cares.”

The appeal, organised by Wetherby Baptist Church and Wetherby Community Church of the Salvation Army, has been running for about six years and has helped hundreds of youngsters across the Wetherby and Tadcaster areas.

“For many families, Christmas isn’t a time of unfettered joy and giving, simply because they do not have the money to afford the things which many people take for granted.

“This can be particularly difficult for financially disadvantaged parents and children especially when there is so much emphasis on getting and receiving gifts during the season.”

The Gift Appeal this year has an emphasis on 11-15-year-olds and is open to donations of items including stationery, hair brushes, art/craft materials, calculators, earphones, footballs and games equipment. A full list of suitable gifts is available at www.wetherbybaptist.org.uk/christmasgiftappeal

All items should be new, unwrapped and preferably not needing batteries.

Mr Dawson added: “Everyone will benefit: the giver by knowing they have helped a needy child and the recipient through realising that people in their town really do care about them.”

Drop off points for 2017 are - Margins Bookshop in Church Street, Vision Express in Market Place, and Treasures Toys in Lower High Street. Donations should be handed over by December 15.