Six organisations that every person who is being stalked in North Yorkshire should be aware of

If you’re affected by stalking or know someone who is, North Yorkshire Police say it is vital to speak to someone about your concerns and get advice and support as soon as possible.

Stalking affects one in five women and one in 10 men across their lifetime.

It is as prolific as domestic abuse and can lead to anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts. In some case it can escalate to rape and murder.

The following hopefully will prove to be a useful resource of both local and national organisations that can help if you are worried. If you are in danger, always call 999.

1. National Stalking Helpline

The National Stalking Helpline is run by Suzy Lamplugh Trust and in partnership with Network for Surviving Stalking and Protection Against Stalking.

The Trust was set up by the parents of 25-year-old Suzy Lamplugh who disappeared in 1986 during the course of her work as an estate agent while showing a client round a house.

Suzy’s body has never been found.

The National Stalking Helpline can give you information and guidance on the law in relation to stalking and harassment, advice on the effective gathering of evidence.

Visit suzylamplugh.org to find out more.

2. Paladin National Stalking Advocacy Service

Paladin was established to assist high risk victims of stalking in England and Wales in July 2013 following the highly successful Stalking Law Reform Campaign in Parliament.

If you are a high risk victim of stalking Paladin’s unique team of accredited Independent Stalking Advocacy Caseworkers (ISACs) will help keep you and your family safe.

They will listen to your concerns, risk assess your case, advise on your safety options and be your voice in the system.

Find out more about how they can help you at paladinservice.co.uk.

3. Supporting Victims North Yorkshire

Supporting Victims North Yorkshire is a local organisation that can provide support for anyone affected by crime, whether reported or not, including victims and concerned friends and relatives.

You will be asked a few questions to find out how you have been affected by stalking or harassment to identify any support they can provide and create a personalised plan if appropriate. They can also provide a range of practical and emotional support and if necessary help you access support provided by other organisations.

Visit supportingvictims.org for more.

4. Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS)

IDAS is the largest specialist charity in Yorkshire supporting anyone experiencing or affected by domestic abuse or sexual violence.

If you think you are being stalked and experiencing or have survived domestic abuse they provide a confidential, free 24 hour helpline which you can use if you are a victim, worried about your relationship or if you are concerned about someone you know.

Visit idas.org.uk to find out more.

5. Network for Surviving Stalking

Network for Surviving Stalking is a charity which can offer advice and information to people affected by stalking; enabling early recognition and the opportunity to seek help. Whilst they cannot offer one to one advice about individual cases, their website hosts a wealth of information offering general practical advice and information to help you.

Visit scaredofsomeone.org for more.

6. Protection Against Stalking

Through sharing their own tragic experiences, Protection Against Stalking seeks to raise awareness and change attitudes towards stalking and harassment by providing training and specialist support to practitioners, as well as providing victims with the help and protection they need to rebuild their lives free of fear.

Their website protectionagainststalking.org is full of useful information and resources.

If you wish to report incidents of stalking or harassment, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or if it’s an emergency, always call 999.