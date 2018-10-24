Silhouettes stand as a reminder of war

Ghostly silhouettes have been placed around Shadwell as a memorial to those who did not return from World War I.

The village is taking part in the There But Not There scheme which is being staged across the country to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.

Shadwell Coun David Ford said: “In Shadwell we have ten silhouettes placed around the village, outside places that would have been familiar to the people who sadly did not return at the end of the war.”

Shadwell is to hold a fundraising day on Saturday October 27 to raise awareness of the centenary.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Graham Latty will open the event at the Village Hall at noon.

Cake stalls, a tombola and concert by Strolling Bones will help raise funds for Help for Heroes and more.