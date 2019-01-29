Sign up to Dragon Boat Race

Martin House Hosice is calling on teams to sign up for its popular Dragon Boat Race.

The event at Roundhay Park on Sunday May 19, is a major fundraiser for the Boston Spa-based facility which cares for children and young adults with life-limiting illnesses.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Leeds Dragon Boat Race is such an exciting event to take part in.

“Our teams get to compete in at least three races throughout the day, and they can also register to take part in our tug o’ war contest.

“It’s a fantastic day out for all the family, as well as races to enjoy all day, there’s a funfair and face painting, plus plenty of refreshments.”

Up to 42 teams of ten, plus a drummer, take to Waterloo Lake to compete in a day of races.

To register a team, cost £350, contact events@martinhouse.org.uk