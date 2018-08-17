Show will go on after worst growing state

Gardeners and growers are experiencing some of the most challenging growing conditions most can remember but the organisers of Bardsey Village Show are expecting a good display of produce at their forthcoming event.

Classes from fruit and vegetables to artwork and baking are to feature among entries on Saturday September 1 at the Village Hall at 2pm.

“The growing season started with The beast from the East followed by cold and muddy ground, conditions that went on for weeks,” said show spokesman Katherine Harrison.

“No sooner had gardeners finally put out their tenderly cared for seedlings than the heatwave hit and baked the ground into a hard crust.

“One wonders how anyone can grow in these conditions, however, the hardy and resourceful gardeners in the Wetherby area are not daunted by this and still rise to the challenge by producing the goods when there is a village show to be put on.”

And Katherine added: “Classes also include fruit, flowers, handicrafts, baking, artwork, preserves, photography and many children classes so even if your tomatoes are looking less than perfect or your potatoes are somewhat smaller than you had hoped, there is still plenty to get involved with.”