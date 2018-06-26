Service of thanksgiving will celebrate the life of Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Barry Dodd

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend a service of thanksgiving in memory the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire.

Barry Dodd died in a helicopter crash in May.

A public service to celebrate his life will be held at York Minster on Friday, July 20 at 11.30am.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Major Peter Scrope DL, said: “Barry knew a very large number of people across a wide range of interests, so we anticipate that a considerable number of people, perhaps more than a thousand, will want to attend this service to remember him.

"Barry’s widow, Frances, wants the service to be open to everyone, so there will be no ticketing. A large area of seating will be available to the general public, in addition to designated areas relating to different areas of Barry’s life.”

Anyone who wants to attend is asked to be seated by 11.15am. The dress code is lounge suits for men and the equivalent for women and those entitled to wear uniform are encouraged to do so.

A collection will be taken for the mission and ministry of York Minster.