Search for 2019 Jubilee award winner

Launched in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the Town Council’s scheme recognises the achievements of outstanding young people, under 20 years of age, who have made an impact, nationally, regionally or locally.

A spokesman for the council said: “The Council is now seeking nominations for the 2019 award and would like everyone in Wetherby to have a good think about any children and young people they might know that deserve recognition for their

efforts over the past year.”

This includes anyone who has gone above and beyond to help other people, overcome personal difficulties in the past year, did really well in their exams despite difficult circumstances, had a special sporting achievement, made a difference by helping out at home or contributes to the Wetherby community.

Nominations for the 2019 award must be received by December 1. Nomination forms can be found at www.wetherby.co.uk or from the council’s offices.

Nominations are considered by a panel with an awards ceremony on December 19.

In 2018 the Jubilee Award was given to Charles Thompson who was nominated for the award by his teacher at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School for making a difference in school, the wider community and at home.

Previous winners have also included double world kickboxing champion Niamh Hutton, Leah and Teiana Vine for their charitable work raising awareness of Rett syndrome, James Eaton an A* Wetherby High School student and Michael Dopson for saving the life of another child at danger of drowning whilst visiting a Cornwall beach.