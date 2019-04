Wetherby News reader and local historian Ian Leadley has sent in these pictures of past school days. They date back to the 1930s and 1950s. Do you recognise anyone?

Wetherby Junior School 1956

Send in your photgraphs of school days in the Wetherby area to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk