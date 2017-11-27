Santas go on the run for hospice

A sea of Santas went on the run last weekend to raise cash for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Around 350 people braved the chill at Stockeld Park last Sunday morning to run around the enchanted forest to support the Boston Spa-based facility.

Ellie Barker, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “It was a fantastic day, despite the cold; everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“We’re still counting up how much we raised, but thanks to our sponsors Kettlewell Fuels and the Wetherby Whaler, the money we make from the run will go to supporting our families.”

Martin House provides care to children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families, from across West, North and East Yorkshire both at its hospice in Boston Spa and in their own homes.

The hospice, based in Grove Road, has nine bedrooms in Martin House and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young adults up to the age of 30 (and sometimes beyond).

Services, which cost about £6million a year to provide, include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care.

Bereavement support is offered to families, often for two to three years after their child’s death.

“We also offer bereavement support to families whose child had a life-limiting condition but did not have the opportunity to use the hospice,” added a spokesman.

Martin House relies on fundraising to provide the majority of care.