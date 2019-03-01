Saint Michael’s stars in hospice TV advert

Volunteers, staff and families from Saint Michael’s Hospice are among the stars of a unique new TV advertising campaign launched on March 1 to celebrate the work of hospices across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The advert – the first of its kind for hospices in the region – has been produced collaboratively by 11 centres, including children’s and adult hospices, to raise awareness of the high standard of support offered and encouraging supporters to ‘Keep Your Hospice Shining Brightly.’

The stars of the campaign are the real-life nurses, physiotherapists, patients, fundraisers, volunteers, housekeepers, bereaved family members and therapy dogs; the everyday faces of hospice life and those who bring hospice care to thousands of people across the north, every day.

Saint Michael’s, the hospice care charity serving the Harrogate district, is represented in the advert by members of the local community including head of inpatient services Kathy Newbould, student Grace Withyman whose father was cared for at the hospice, and volunteer Ann Burrell, who, together with her therapy dog, Puzzle, are familiar faces at Saint Michael’s hospice.

Kathy Newbould, who has been part of the team at Saint Michael’s for more than 27 years, said: “Being a part of this campaign has been very exciting. It was an enjoyable day and a lovely way to meet people from the wider hospice community across the region.

“Throughout my time at Saint Michael’s, a highlight for me has been meeting and caring for people — getting to know patients as individuals, with their own lives and stories.

“Each day I see members of our team — whatever their role — treating people and their families with kindness, consideration and care. It truly is inspiring, and I consider it a privilege to have been part of it for 27 years.”

The campaign highlights the care at the hospices.