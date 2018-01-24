Rudgate tipple proves popular with MPs

Tockwith-based Rudgate Brewery saw two of its beers sell out in the Parliamentary Strangers Bar.

The bar, in the Palace of Westminster, promotes guest beers throughout the year, providing MPs with the opportunity to showcase great local breweries.

In December, they welcomed Rudgate’s Evil Elf and Battle Axe brews, both proving so popular that barrels were empty before the month was over.

Tockwith’s MP Nigel Adams visited the bar to celebrate the brewery’s success and said: “I am delighted that Rudgate Brewery’s beers proved to be very popular amongst colleagues and staff.

“We have a number of fantastic breweries in our part of North Yorkshire, and I am grateful to the Strangers bar for showcasing two of Rudgate’s brilliant beers throughout the festive period.”

Rudgate Brewery started in 1992.

They have a core range of six beers, including Battle Axe, and create seasonal brews such as Evil Elf throughout the year. They have won many awards for their beers and supply shops and pubs across the North of England.

“The fact that both beers sold out far quicker than expected proves the quality of both ales by Rudgate Brewery,” added the MP.

“I am always proud to promote local businesses and produce, and Rudgate Brewery proved a fantastic advocate for our area.”