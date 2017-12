It was a careers talk with a difference.

Lieutenant Luke Wraith, a Royal Navy pilot, landed a 15-tonne helicopter in the grounds of Tadcaster Grammar School this week.

A rainbow can be seen in the background as the helicopter lands on the rugby pitch

The naval officer returned to his old school to speak to current sixth formers about careers in the armed forces.

The chopper landed in the playing fields.

Staff and pupils await the special visitor

Lieutenant Luke Wraith grew up in Tadcaster