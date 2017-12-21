Rotarians setting scene for show

Children are getting in tune for the premiere of a musical that they have composed themselves.

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club is to stage the next biennial Kids Aloud concert at the Royal Hall in March 2019 which is set to be its most ambitious project.

“Not only is it a massive logistical exercise, involving bringing to Britain and looking after 40 children who have never before left Nepal, but it also involves raising a large sum of money (in excess of £60,000),” said Rotarian Guy Wilson.

“The good news is that, while there is still a long way to go, nearly half the funds necessary have already been raised thanks to the generosity of the people and businesses of Harrogate and of the District Council.”

Some 500 children, mostly of primary school age, from Harrogate and Nepal will perform the Nepali fairy story which will fuse music and narration to tell a compelling story relevant to our times.

“It is a darkly humorous tale about a boy monkey born to human parents,” added Guy.

“He struggles against discrimination and finds full acceptance only when he saves his family from a demon witch and wins her ill-gotten fortune.”

Inaugurated in 2009 the Kids Aloud series of concerts provides an opportunity for very young children to experience the thrill of performing to a large audience.

This year’s concert, Kids in the Limelight, was sold out, attesting to the growing popularity of these heart-warming events.

To help with the latest production Brigantes have commissioned Indian-born composer Shri Sriram, to work with the children in Harrogate and in Nepal.

Shri is currently Britain’s Brass Band Composer of the Year for his work at the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival where his Just A Vibration project pioneered working with young brass band players to fuse Indian music into the British tradition of band music.

He said this week that he is delighted to be involved, adding: “I am really excited to be asked to be part of it as composer.

“With a Nepalese story the collaboration of the Nepalese children with those in England will surely make for a wonderful project full of diversity, fun and excitement.”