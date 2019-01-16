Romantic Harrogate couples on track for love on Northern Belle Valentine’s train ride

Romantic Harrogate couples can get on the right tracks for love with a special Valentine’s train ride next month aboard one of the world’s most luxurious trains.

It will be champagne all the way when the Northern Belle, Britain’s answer to the iconic Orient Express with its seven renovated 1930s Pullman coaches, pulls out of the town’s station on Friday February 15.

A slap-up seven course lunch will be served during the journey with musician strolling through the train and a conjuror up to his tricks to make it a magical occasion.

Northern Belle managing director Jeanette Snape said: “Don’t let your love life hit the buffers – it will be full speed ahead for romance on this trip.

“We aim to give our guests a day to remember with memories to last a lifetime.

“We want to make people smile.

“That’s what the Northern Belle is all about.”

But you’ll have to look smart if you want to catch the train – passengers are expected to dress up for the occasion. Scruffy jeans and trainers are frowned upon.

The train, hauled by a vintage locomotive, will set out from York at 10.25am, call at Harrogate at 11.05 and then pick up more passengers in Leeds at noon before doing a round trip through the Yorkshire countryside.

It is scheduled to arrive back in Harrogate at 6.25pm.

For more details and to book, click here or phone 01270 907010.