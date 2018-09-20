Rock Up and Sing concert to aid young mental health

Almost 100 singers of all ages will take to the stage this month to raise funds for an important cause.

Youth and adult choirs from Rock Up and Sing! will perform at St John’s Church, Sharow, on Sunday September 30, at 7pm, to raise funds for The Ostrich Foundation, raising awareness for the prevention of suicide, particularly in young people.

The programme includes the choirs’ take on hit songs by David Bowie, Elbow, Radiohead, Nirvana, Foo Fighters and more. Young harpist Megan Humphries will also be performing.

Director Rhiannon Gayle said: “Young people’s mental health and suicide rates have really been under the spot light over recent months.”

“It seems there have never been more challenges facing young people and they can struggle to deal with the pressure they are under – as well as it being hard for their families to know how to support them.

“It’s something our choir members feel hugely passionate about, so we’re delighted to be supporting an important charity in its work to help young people and their families.

“We’ve been working hard to put together an uplifting programme of music, showing off the talents of all our choir members, and we can’t wait to share it with the audience.”

Tickets are £10 for adults or £5 for under 16s and are available from Rock Up and Sing! by phoning 01423 508500.