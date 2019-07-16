Roadworks will be overnight

Essential road resurfacing is scheduled to take place in Sherburn-in-Elmet area later this month.

And residents are being warned that some of it will tak place overnight.

Work on Milford Road and Low Street to the junction with Aldi will take place between 7.30am and 5pm on August 5 and 6 under a one-way system.

Traffic travelling north will be allowed through the site. Traffic heading south will be diverted via Sherburn bypass.

The section from Aldi to the Finkle Hill speed limit will be done from August 7 to 9 between 6pm and 2am.

Coun Mackenzie said: “Regrettably, there are homes within this section that will be exposed to noisy machinery during the operation.

“We realise late night working will inconvenience a small number of residents living nearby, but avoiding road closures or temporary traffic management during daytime will greatly reduce congestion and delays to the travelling public.

“We apologise for any disruption and ask for people’s co-operation to help to ensure the work is carried out safely and efficiently.”

Start dates and the duration of the work could change due to weather or emergencies.