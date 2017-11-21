Road reopens after lorry and car collide on major road near Harrogate

Motorists faced delays this morning after a lorry and car collided on a major road near Harrogate.

The crash happened at about 5.30am today (Tuesday), at Stump Cross near Boroughbridge.

Police said the crash occurred in a lay by on the on the A168, and involved a lorry and a black Skoda Fabia car.

The road was closed earlier, south of the crash scene at the Marton cum Grafton junction towards Wetherby.

It was reopened by 1pm.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting NYP-21112-17-0038 when passing on information.