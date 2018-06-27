Road closures planned for A168

Road closures will take place on the A168 between Wetherby and Boroughbridge on Saturday June 30 and Sunday July 1.

North Yorkshire County Council workers will carry out surface dressing with the road closed in phases but high temperatures could mean the bitumen base for the dressing cannot be laid.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “This is a well-used road for local access, so it is important that we carry out this maintenance, but we appreciate that the work will cause disruption over the weekend.”

The work is part of the County Council’s annual programme of surface dressing, which this year sees more than 70 miles of road treated in the Harrogate district.

Surface dressing offers a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of maintaining skid-resistant and waterproof road surfaces, helping to prevent deterioration. The process can extend the life of a road by up to ten years.