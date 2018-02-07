Richard E Grant set to entertain audiences at Harrogate Film Festival

British actor, screenwriter and director, Richard E Grant, is to play a special one-off event as part of the upcoming Harrogate Film Festival.

Grant has starred in a list of major screen titles such as the recent BAFTA-winner, Logan, Withnail and I, Bram Stokers Dracula and as a cameo role in Game of Thrones.

Now ‘An Evening with Richard E Grant’ is set to be a highlight of the 2018 festival, which already boasts an acclaimed worldwide independent filmmaker competition.

Adam Chandler, Managing Director of the Harrogate Film Festival said: “This is an amazing development for us.

“We always intended to bring Hollywood names to Harrogate and I’m delighted that Richard E Grant is joining us.

“Undoubtedly this will place Harrogate firmly on the film map, especially when added to our worldwide exposure through the filmmaker competition.”

Born in 1957, Grant has appeared in many high-profile films and TV shows, consistently brushing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

During the evening, Grant will talk about his life in film and Hollywood experiences and members of the audience will even have the chance to ask him their burning questions in a live audience Q&A.

Brian Dobson, Head of Sales and Events at Harrogate Convention Centre said: “Attracting a name such as Richard E Grant to the festival is a great achievement and is a testament to how respected the event has become in just two years.

“As one of the official sponsors of Harrogate Film Festival, we are particularly pleased to be hosting an evening with such a renowned and talented actor in the Royal Hall.

“The film festival is another great event in Harrogate’s cultural calendar and I hope it continues to go from strength-to-strength.”

But publicity around the event is expected to heighten further as Andrew Collins, the multi award-winning writer, bestselling author and broadcaster will be interviewing Grant.

Collins is Film Editor of The Radio Times and hosted this year’s Sky Movies Oscar Nominations show.

Tickets for An Evening with Richard E Grant are on sale online at www.harrogatefilm.co.uk or via Harrogate Box Office on 01423 502116.