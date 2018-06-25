Rhinos launch kids hospice grand car raffle

Leeds Rhinos stars Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley have helped to launch Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People’s annual grand car raffle.

They gave a try out to the brand new Citroen C1, which one lucky person will win for just a £1 ticket.

Martin House has run its grand car raffle since 2011, raising more than £250,000 for its work, caring for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Jason Costello, events and corporate fundraising manager at the Boston Spa-based facility said: “This is an amazing chance to win a brand new car for just £1. But it’s also a chance to support children and young people, often with very complex needs, and their families to create memories and enjoy precious time together.”

Martin House cares for children and young people from West, North and East Yorkshire with life-shortening conditions, as well as supporting their families. Its care ranges from respite stays to end of life care, and bereavement support for families.

The car comes with a three-year warranty, servicing and – best of all – zero-rated road tax. Thanks to the continuing support of HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, who both contributed to the cost of the car, all the proceeds of the raffle go towards supporting Martin House families.

Jason added: “We can’t thank HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds enough for supporting us this way. They have sponsored the car raffle from the very start, which has made a huge difference to us and the families we support.”

Tickets from Martin House charity shops and website at www.martinhouse.org.uk/Support-Us/Grand-Car-Raffle-2018/Raffle-Tickets.

The deadline to enter the draw is Monday July 23, and the prize will be drawn on Friday July 27.