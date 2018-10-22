Pupils from Cundall Manor School near Ripon are today learning the importance of CPR as part of a Europe wide initiative.

They joined 115 schools from across the county to take part in Restart a Heart Day – a programme which provides pupils with life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training.

Instructors from The Yorkshire Ambulance Service taught nearly 340 children, some as young as five, how to perform CPR using an interactive DVD and practical instruction on inflatable manikins.

Stuart Jackson, who helped organise the event for the school, said: “Events like this help raise awareness and equip our pupils with a real-life skill that could prevent someone dying.”

The school benefited from the expertise of several staff from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service being on hand to help instruct pupils as to the best way to perform the life-saving skill.

www.restartaheart.yas.nhs.uk/day/