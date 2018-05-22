Residents to ask questions

Wetherby residents will have the chance to meet town councillors and ask questions at the Annual Town Meeting on May 31.

The ATM will be held in the Micklethwaite Room of the Town Hall at 7pm and will be chaired by newly appointed mayor Coun Galan Moss.

On the agenda will be the Mayor’s Charity for 2017/2018 - Leonard Cheshire Disability - and the work of the charity at Wharfedale House in Wetherby.

The town’s annual report will also be delivered, in which it reports on issues including planning, finances, the ShopAppy scheme and playground improvements.

The report states that in the past year the planning committee has considered 114 planning applications ranging from extensions to major proposals involving hundreds of homes.

Electors will be given the chance to ask questions or make comments, towards the end of the meeting.