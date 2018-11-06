Residents pay tribute to those who gave lives

People in the Wetherby area are set to pay tribute to the fallen of World War One on the centenary of it conclusion this weekend.

Red knitted poppies, moving There Not There displays, church services and more will take place.

In Wetherby Mayoress of Wetherby Mrs Sandra Moss, knitted all the woollen poppies currently on show outside the town hall.

These were added to by Wetherby & District Branch of the Royal British Legion who supplied giant poppies.

On Sunday a parade will leave Wetherby Town Hall at about 10.40am for the service at the War Memorial on the Bridge. There are 38 wreath bearers.

After the service the parade marches to St James Church for a further service of commemoration.

Wetherby resident and driving force behind the Wetherby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, Edna Hilditch, will be marching in London at the Cenotaph to mark 100 years of the RAF and 100 yearr centenary of the end of the Great War.

In Boston Spa a poppy wall of knitted poppies is in place at the side of the War Memorial, in preparation for the Remembrance Sunday Act of Remembrance at 11am.

A community community service will take place at St Mary’s Parish Church and the congregation will walk down the High Street to the War Memorial where the traditional Act of Remembrance will take place just before 11am.

* Send your pictures of Remembrance Sunday commemorations to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk