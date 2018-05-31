Recycled clothing at Expo

A cycling and sportswear brand that makes its clothing from recycled plastic bottles is to showcase its eco-friendly credentials at Yorkshire’s biggest cycling show later this year.

GRN Sportswear Ltd will be promoting its new bespoke teamwear brand, Presca, at Cycle Expo Yorkshire, which is set to welcome 20,000 cycling enthusiasts to Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre from October 12-14.

Presca says it can use as few as seven plastic bottles to create one cycling jersey and their bib shorts are made from 95% recycled materials, which can include washed-up fishing nets. They’re excited to be joining a host of other top names at the show, including the likes of Jet2Holidays, HSBC British Cycling, Ekoi, Jackal Trick and Raleigh.

Peter Lillie, co-founder of Presca Teamwear and GRN Sportswear Ltd, said: “Cycle Expo Yorkshire is going to be a fantastic event and we’re really thrilled to see the organisers place sustainability at the top of their agenda.”