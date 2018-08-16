Purfect way to run town 10k

Wetherby resident and solicitor Catherine Jennings will step out on the Wetherby 10k run next month dressed as a cat.

Catherine, who worked for Ware and Kay, aims to raise £1,000 for the Cats Protection charity and will not only be looking like a cat.

“I will also communicate only by miaowing for the whole day,” said cat lover Catherine, 41.

Cats Protection works to provide welfare and rehoming for felines.

Catherine added: “I am a cat lover, which is why I have chosen Cats Protection as my chosen charity, and also why I have chosen to dress as a cat for the run.

“I am a runner but this is my first attempt at a 10k, my usual run is around three miles and I do this around four/five times a week, just to keep fit.”

“My friends and family are proud of me for attempting to do the run in fancy dress.”

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/catherineajennings