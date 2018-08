Appleton’s Butchers of Wetherby and Ripon impressed judges at Tockwith Show to win the first ever best of Yorkshire Pie competition.

The winning blend was a pork pie topped with mushy peas which caught the tastebuds of judges author Jilly Cliff and BBC Radio York presenter Jonathan Cowap.

Manager Kevin Wilson receives a trophy and rosette on behalf of Appletons butchers in Wetherby, from Tockwith Show vice-chairman Allan Robinison.