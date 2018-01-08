Reshuffle: Harrogate MP Andrew Jones announced as party's new Vice Chair

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, has been appointed as a Vice Chairman at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters during the Cabinet reshuffle today (January 8).

Mr Jones was revealed as Vice Chair for Business Engagement at the Conservative HQ, as part of an announcement declaring eight other new Vice Chairs on Twitter.

It is unclear yet whether the announcement has seen Mr Jones leave his position as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, although Vice Chairs are not normally also government ministers.

The Conservative Party have been approached for comment to understand whether Mr Jones has left his role as a Treasury Minister.