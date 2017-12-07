Nidd Gorge relief road voted out by councillors

Councillors have voted down any traffic relief measures in Harrogate which contain a new relief road in Bilton.

Emotions ran high in the packed crowd as the Harrogate Area Committee of North Yorkshire County Council debated whether to put two transport 'packages' to public consultation.

There were interruptions, barrackings and warnings from the chairs as officers received a hostile reception from 100 members of the public, 12 of whom were permitted to make presentations of their views.

An amendment was proposed by Harrogate Borough Council leader Coun Richard Cooper, against package E, which contained plans for a new relief road through Bilton and Nidd Gorge as well as a bypass at Killinghall.

The meeting voted, to wild cheers in favour, of only pushing option B - a package of 22 sustainable measures to relieve traffic congestion.