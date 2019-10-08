Mayor donates funds to town schools

Wetherby Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss has handed over £1,000 to Parent Teacher Associations of four of the town’s primary schools.

The money came from his Mayoral Charity for 2018/19 and was raised from donations for public appearances and in lieu of sending Christmas cards.

Coun Moss said: “My children went to Crossley Street Primary School, I was a Governor at St James’ CE Primary School and so I have a strong connection to primary education in the town.

“This seemed like the perfect opportunity to be able to give something back.”

Responding to the cheque presentation Louise Milivojevic, Headteacher at St Joseph’s said: “We are delighted to receive such an amazing amount and would like to thank Councillor Moss on behalf of the governors, staff, pupils and parents at St Joseph’s for his generosity.

“I would also like to thank both the Mayor and Mayoress for their endless support and the time they have given up to join us for some truly fantastic events this year! It has been wonderful to welcome them both to our school and the children have been delighted.”