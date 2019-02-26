Pod adds to library community

A multi-functional “pod” is now available at Tadcaster Community Library as a meeting room, quiet study space or work space for home workers.

The pod is a free-standing modular room built within the library, providing an enclosed, confidential meeting room for four to six people.

The library also has free wifi, access to wifi printing and a scanner, as well as equipment such as projector, screen and audio speakers available to hire.

Sara Gott, Chair of the Tadcaster Community Library Committee, said: “This will be a valuable addition to our facilities.

“Other libraries in the area all have meeting space, which is regularly used.

“While there are larger spaces for hire in Tadcaster there are not many easily accessible, confidential meeting spaces for those who would like a bit more privacy than meeting in a local café.

“We hope this will bring in new library users as well as providing extra income to our library funds. We would like everyone in the local community to use the library and to realise that we are about more than just books.”

The pod has been funded by the Better Together project, a partnership between North Yorkshire County Council and Selby District Council and has received support from the County Council’s Stronger Communities programme.

It will be used by both councils to take services to the public, but is also available for hire by library users, local organisations, businesses and members of the public.

County Coun Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We’re happy to be able to support this initiative that will help the library to cement its position as a hub.”