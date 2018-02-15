Planning applications

The following were received by Harrogate Borough Council’s planning department, week ending February 9.

Harrogate

Conversion of two flats to form one dwelling at 96 Harlow Terrace, Harrogate for R Cook.

Erection of second floor hip to gable extension. Erection of single storey wraparound extension. Erection of single storey garage extension. Installation of first floor dormer extension. Formation of access. Alterations to fenestration at 86 Cornwall Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Foster.

Erection of two storey extension. Erection of single storey extension. Alteration to fenestration. Alteration to roof pitch at Lynmoor, 24 Florence Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Corne.

Erection of dormer extensions and gable roof, conversion of loft to form additional living accommodation and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 1A Manor Road, Harrogate for S Thompson.

Listed building consent for removal and replacement of internal glazed screen, doors, windows and partitions and various repair works (revised scheme) at Flat 2 Park House, 21 Park Parade, Harrogate for B Considine.

Installation of replacement windows at ground floor flat, 44 Dragon Avenue, Harrogate for 1963.

Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of replacement bungalow at 1 Plompton Grove, Harrogate for R Tinson.

Erection of single storey extension at 26 Arthurs Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Smith.

Erection of detached garage (revised scheme) at 98 Pannal Ash Road, Harrogate for M Boxall.

Erection of second storey extension over existing ground floor flat roof extension, alteration to fenestration at Garth Cottage, Yew Tree Close, Harrogate for S Thompson.

Retention of single storey outbuilding at 2 St Winifreds Close, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Giliker.

Application for non-material amendment to reduce the size of the ground floor store of permission 17/03301/FUL - Erection of two storey extension and single storey extension at 9 Wensley Grove, Harrogate for D Tunnicliff.

Erection of single storey extension; Installation of two dormer windows; Demolition of conservatory; Erection of porch; Formation of access ramp at 5 Oatlands Drive, Harrogate for Mr Larkman.

Erection of single storey rear extension. The proposed extension would extend 3.6 metres beyond an original rear wall, have a height to the eaves of 2.5 metres and a height to the ridge of 3.5 metres at 1 Oak Farm Cottages, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for WF Greenwoods & Sons.

Installation of two new automatic number plate recognition cameras, two galvanised steel columns with two potted bollard barriers to the car park at 87-93 Station Parade, Harrogate for Waitrose Ltd.

Demolition of garage; Erection of single storey extension to create additional accommodation at 26 Franklin Road, Harrogate for P Davison.

Change of use from shop (use class - A1) to restaurant/cafe (use class - A3) at 36 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for P Woolrich.

Application for approval of details required under condition 3 (material samples) and 4 (screen design details) of permission 17/02970/RG4 - Proposed alterations to roof structure and modifications to external elevations to multi storey car park at Harrogate Borough Council multi storey car park, Tower Street, Harrogate for Harrogate Borough Council.

Erection of a dwelling (revised scheme) at land South of Ashmore Quarry Lane, Harrogate for G Kirkpatrick.

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (phasing plan), 6 (travel plan), 10 (LEAP), 11 (landscaping), 16 (tree works), 17 (ecological report), 18 (construction method statement), 26 (noise), 29 (secured by design) of permission 16/05447/DVCMAJ - Variation of condition 9 (affordable housing) of 14/02804/OUTMAJ for rewording and clarification of affordable housing quota at site of Pannal Business Park, Station Road, Pannal for Bellway Homes Ltd.

Demolition of pitched roof single storey extension, erection of single storey extension at 10 Westminster Crescent, Burn Bridge for J Rich.

Knaresborough

Application for approval of details required under condition 4 (landscaping) of planning permission 17/05139/FUL - Erection of two storey extension at Orchard House, Hazelheads Lane, Knaresborough for J Knight.

Outline application for the erection of one dwelling with all matters reserved and demolition of barn at The Barn, New Road, Scotton for S Hearn.

Erection of single storey rear/side extension at Wyedale, 1 Havikil Lane, Scotton for Mr and Mrs Hartley.

Demolition of detached garage. Erection of two storey wrap-a-round extension with terracing and installation of three roof lights at 2 Heron Cottages, Stang Lane, Farnham for Mr and Mrs Williamson.

Outline Application for erection of a dwelling with access considered at Flaxby Grange, Flaxby for N Smith.

Nidderdale

Demolition of existing derelict buildings and erection of 10 dwellings including access and open space at Levens Farm, Lund Lane, Killinghall for Mulgrave Developments Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under condition 14 (phased highway development) of planning permission 14/02737/EIAMAJ - Outline application for erection of 600 dwellings, primary school, community/retail facilities and open space with access considered (site area 27.8ha) (resubmission) at land at grid reference 427444 455651 Penny Pot Lane, Killinghall for Mr Uttley.

Erection of detached, single storey building providing nursery classroom and ancillary accommodation at Hampsthwaite Church of England Primary School, High Street, Hampsthwaite for Hampsthwaite C of E Primary School.

Erection of agricultural shed at Wayside House Farm, Back Road, High Birstwith for B Cooper.

Erection of one dwelling with formation of hardstanding at land comprising field at 419648 462236 Cabin Lane, Dacre Banks for J Hardcastle.

Conversion of attached domestic stores and garage to form part of dwelling and erection of single storey extension at Folly Hall, Thornthwaite for Mr and Mrs Iveson.

Erecting of agricultural storage building at Harewell Woods Farm, Harewell Lane, Dacre Banks for T Whittaker.

Conversion of outbuildings to form residential annexe. Formation of fenestration. Change in roof material. Installation of roof lights at Thornthwaite Mill, Dairy Lane, Darley for Mr and Mrs Bottomley.

Conversion of existing barns to form annex. Erection of single storey extension at Tub House, Wath Lane, Pateley Bridge for E Lyons.

Ripon

Demolition of existing buildings and erection of six dwellings and formation of access for parking areas for plots 1 and 2 at 95 Priest Lane, Ripon for Arrowfield Property Ltd.

Application for approval of details required under condition 5 (highway), 6 (walls and fencing), 7 (fencing), 8 (sample materials), 9 (landscaping) of permission 16/04497/REMMAJ - Reserved matters application under permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ for erection of 131 dwellings with appearance, landscaping, layout, scale at land comprising field at grid reference 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for Harron Homes.

Removal of condition 16 (offsite highways works) of planning permission 14/05165/OUTMAJ - Outline planning application for up to 150 dwellings with access considered (site area 9.01ha) at land comprising field at 429640 471281 Bellman Walk, Ripon for M Beevers.

Application for non-material amendment to allow alterations to fenestration of planning permission 17/00864/FUL - Demolition and erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration to include rooflights at 2 Crescent Parade, Ripon for K Horan.

Replacement of prefabricated garage with new larger garage (revised scheme) at 1 Bishopton Lane, Ripon for Mr Oversby.

Erection of single storey extension at Stable And Coach House, The Bishops Palace, Palace Road, Ripon for T Wray.

Diversion of 79m of footpath 15.12/2/1 Bishop Monkton due to proposed development at Ashbrook Farm, Bishop Monkton for Mr and Mrs Hammond.

Formation of farm track at land at High Cayton Farm, Ripon Road, South Stainley for R Wheeler.

Demolition of single storey timber building at The Water Rats Boroughbridge and District Snooker and Bridge Club, Mill Lane, Boroughbridge for Boroughbridge Town Council.

Erection of single storey extension and alterations to fenestration at The Chapel Marton Cum Grafton village, Marton Cum Grafton for J Richardson.

Erection of 23 dwellings, including the part demolition and part conversion of existing outbuildings, public open space and landscaping at land adjacent to Yew Tree Farm, Marton Cum Grafton for Brierley Homes Ltd.