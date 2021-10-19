Woman, 104, blessed for family time

Staff at Westward Care helped to make Southlands resident Olive Robinson feel specially as she marked the milestone.

The festivities started with an afternoon tea for Olive and the other residents at the retirement apartments in Roundhay, with a family party for her actual birthday on Sunday.

The Westward team gathered 104 birthday wishes for Olive after putting a call out via Twitter.

Olive lived independently in Wetherby before moving into the apartments as a short-term guest in the last month, but has decided to stay.

She said: “I’m very grateful to everyone for their well-wishes on my 104th birthday.

“People always ask me what my secret is to living a long life, but there is no secret.

“I’ve been blessed with spending lots of time with my family and the people I love, making memories and enjoyed my garden as much as possible - and, of course, getting up every day and putting on a glamorous outfit to face the day with.”

Born on October 17 1917, Olive grew up in Leeds and went to work in a tailoring factory after leaving school at 14.

While at Montague Burtons she met her husband, Leonard, who she married in 1939 and were together until Len died in 2000. The couple spent time living in Scotland, where Len was stationed during World War Two but returned to Leeds and welcomed daughter Joyce.

Olive later joined HM Customs and worked as a Customs Officer at Leeds Bradford Airport - a job which she loved – and rose through the ranks to become PA to the Chief Executive at HM Customs.

Olive has two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.