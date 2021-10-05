Wife’s London Marathon challenge

British Heart Foundation runner at the Virgin London Marathon 2021 Photography by DFphotography.co.uk

Last Sunday’s achievement had special meaning for the 42-year-old as husband Steve, 39, suffered a cardiac arrest while on a 12k run in August 2019.

“Thankfully a driver who was stopped at a red light saw Steve collapse and raced to give him CPR, which ultimately saved his life,” said a BHF spokesman.

“Steve was airlifted to Leeds Hospital where doctors discovered he had been born with a heart condition which they described as a ticking time bomb.”

This reinforced the importance to Abi of being trained in CPR and she wanted to give back to the BHF.

After crossing the finish line, Abi, who completed the race in 4 hours 48 minutes, said: “Taking part in the London Marathon was a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been a long wait to get to the start line and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and the money I’ve raised for the British Heart Foundation. ”

Abi was one of 350 BHF champions who took to the streets of London and added: “The atmosphere on the day was electric and I want to say thank you to all the amazing people on the side lines cheering me on, they really inspire you to keep going and put a smile on your face.

“Knowing that the money I have raised will help the British Heart Foundation raise vital funds for life saving research for people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases was also a huge motivator.”

The event comes as the BHF seeks to recover its income in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, BHF London Marathon runners have raised over £911,000 which will go towards improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart and circulatory diseases, which currently affect more than 7.6 million people in the UK.

Lizzie Moscardini, BHF Events Manager, added: “It’s fantastic to see Abi’s determination and courage in helping the British Heart Foundation raise life saving funds for people living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to be back at this legendary event, cheering Abi and our other BHF runners on.

“It’s thanks to the commitment of people like Abi, that the BHF has been able to continue to fund ground breaking discoveries including pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions that help transform lives.”