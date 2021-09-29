Volunteers thanked for work

Over 50 local people joined the tribute at the Memorial Hall as the Nidderdale community spirit was celebrated by North Yorkshire County Council.

The celebration thanked volunteers for all their help and commitment with an “afternoon tea in a box” and a box of chocolates.

Local charity, Nidderdale Plus Community Hub, hosted the event and had invited all their core hub volunteers who give up their time to help their communities in normal, as well as covid times.

“The hub has over 40 regular volunteers who help deliver services in the library, tourist information, front desk and community transport service,” said Helen Flynn, Executive Director of Nidderdale Plus Community Hub.

“In addition, volunteer coordinators from the length and breadth of Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley, who had coordinated volunteers to help during lockdowns with food deliveries, befriending and dog walking, etc, in their villages, were in attendance to be thanked for their hard work.

“Stuart Martin, Chair of North Yorkshire County Council, was in attendance and gave a wonderful speech thanking volunteers as he presented a plaque to Paula Newson Smith, Chair of Trustees at Nidd Plus.”

Paula Newson Smith said: “There was such a loud buzz of conversation and much laughter in the Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall, and it was so good to see everyone together and able to enjoy seeing and talking to each other, as well as eating the delicious afternoon tea.

“It was an honour to receive the plaque from Stuart on behalf of Nidd Plus, in recognition of all the hard work that Nidderdale volunteers have been putting in throughout the COVID crisis.

Volunteer driver Stuart Hattan, added that the event was welcomed.

“As volunteer drivers we are as ships that pass in the night and only fleetingly see each other, when we hand over the car for the next journey.