Volunteers call for elderly support charity

Catherine O’Rourke has launched her volunteering campaign after joining Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) as its new volunteer coordinator.

She hopes an increase in helpers in everything from befriending to transport services will mean the much loved charity can reach even more older people- especially in underserved places like Boston Spa, Bramham and Thorner.

Catherine said: “I’m thrilled to be joining an organisation which does such wonderful work for older people throughout Wetherby and its surrounding areas.

“We already have a loyal and extremely well valued group of volunteers, but each new volunteer who comes forward means we can extend the reach of our work to even more people.

“We have big plans to extend our events and activities to bring social interaction and friendship to more older people across our patch, as well as maintaining existing services like our popular WiSE Owl Café in Boston Spa.

“All of these things rely on people generously giving up their time to help others though, which is why we are so keen to boost our numbers- particularly as we prepare for a busy winter of support.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.