Volunteer marshals given special thanks

Over 50 of the 90 volunteer marshals who helped at the mass vaccination sites in Harrogate and Ripon attended a COVID-safe, afternoon-tea-in-a-box that had been freshly made by the Nidderdale Way Cafe at Studfold.

Helen Flynn, Exective Director at Nidd Plus said: “Now that the mass sites in Harrogate and Ripon have closed, we did not want to lose the opportunity to thank all our wonderful volunteer marshals who came from all over Nidderdale and Washburn Valley to help in the current crisis.”

He added: “Thanks to all of you most of all for your courage, selflessness, good humour, dedication and hard work.

“We can all be proud that we stood up and said we were ready to help in this enormous national effort to overcome this pandemic which has been killing people in unacceptable numbers and crippling the country.

“I am sure we will all remember this period of time as a time we made new friendships — when most people were forced to live in isolation — and remember with gratitude the positive difference volunteering made to our own lives, particularly our mental health.”

The Yorkshire Health Network who had organised the mass vaccination sites at Harrogate and Ripon, thanked all volunteers from Nidderdale Plus.

“I don’t think it can be emphasised enough the positive impact that volunteer groups like Nidd Plus recruited had on the running of the programme and truly, we could not have done it without you all.

“One of my colleagues recently said “COVID certainly is a leveller” and, while this is true and everyone was impacted in some way by the pandemic, you chose to spend yours volunteering your time and patience to a fantastic cause and that is testament to your characters.

“It may seem cliché but I am sure you will look back and be proud of what you were part of - I know I certainly am and it was a pleasure and an honour to stand by such a great group of people.”

Nidderdale Group Practice reiterated their appreciation for all the kindness and hard work of the Nidderdale Plus team and volunteers.

“The coming together of the Nidderdale Community has been such a positive legacy of these very difficult 18 months.”