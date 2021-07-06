Villagers to have vote on future plans

The Neighbourhood Development Plan has been created by Church Fenton Parish Council and village residents with support from a specialist planning consultant and Selby District Council to influence future development in the village.

A spokesman for Selby Council said: “The Neighbourhood Development Plan will guide where new developments could be located, what any buildings should look like and the infrastructure that should be provided to support new developments.

“It was subject to a consultation exercise that took place earlier this year and has also been the subject of a report by an independent examiner which considered representations from the local community, businesses, landowners and key partners including the police, North Yorkshire County Council, Historic England and Natural England.

“The question which will be asked is: Do you want Selby District Council to use the Neighbourhood Development Plan for Church Fenton to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

Janet Waggott, Chief Executive of Selby District Council and Counting Officer for this referendum, added: “This is a valuable opportunity for the residents of Church Fenton to have their say on an important development document.

“This is a chance for all those living in the parish to give their view on whether the Neighbourhood Development Plan for Church Fenton should be used to help decide planning applications in the area.”

The referendum will be held on Tuesday August 3 and the Village Hall polling station on Main Street will be open from 7am to 10pm. Anyone who lives in the parish of Church Fenton can vote on it.