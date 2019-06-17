UCI 100 days to go celebrations

Wetherby took park in county-wide celebrations to mark 100 days to go until the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

Official Yorkshire 2019 flags have been presented to the nine local authorities who are hosting a race start or finish, and these will be flown from key locations between now and the Championships, which are taking place between September 22-29 and preceded by the Yorkshire Para-Cycling International on Saturday September 21.

A flag is flying in Wetherby, along with Leeds, in recognition of the town being a start location for races in the Yorkshire Para-Cycling International.

Leader of Leeds City Council Coun Judith Blake said: “We are very proud for Leeds and Wetherby to be flying the flags to mark 100 days to the 2019 UCI Road World Championships.

“With racing taking place in Leeds over four days of the event, we look forward to welcoming the world’s best riders and visitors from across the globe to our city once again.

The Championships are returning to Great Britain for the first time since 1982 and millions of fans are expected to line the county’s roads for what organisers Yorkshire 2019 are aiming to be the most inclusive, innovative and inspiring Championships ever.

And in Wetherby there will be a roadshow at the Town Hall on Thursday June 20, 6.30-8pm, to find out what is being planned and how people might be affected by the event.

People can register their interest in attending at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2019-uci-road-world-championships-roadshow-wetherby-tickets-62914546101

Yorkshire 2019 are expecting 7,000 people in Wetherby on September 21, with an athletes village due to be set up in the Cluster of Nuts.

CEO for the group, Andy Hindley said: “It’s exciting to have reached this milestone and we’re on track to deliver a truly world-class event.

“Already, we’re starting to see rainbow-coloured flags and bunting lining the streets of Yorkshire and in 100 days’ time the county is going to be at the centre of the cycling world.

“Over 1,000 of the world’s best riders from around 90 countries will be here by then, and images of Yorkshire will be being beamed to a global TV audience of 250 million.

“We’re breaking the mould with what we want to achieve at these Championships and they will leave a true, lasting legacy to people of all ages.”

Full details at www.Yorkshire2019.co.uk