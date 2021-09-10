Trophies as Ripon show goes ahead

Mayor Coun Eamon Parkin was on hand to present the trophies to the winners of the show which had to be altered a little to adhere to Covid rules.

Spokesman Malcolm Hutchinson said: “It was thanks to Ripon Racecourse that we were able to go ahead with the show this year and accommodate all the necessary rule, however, the show had none of the additional displays or stalls.

“Thanks to a warm sunny day we were able to have the trophy presentations from the bandstand.”

In the vegetable and fruit section, Roger Satariano won a trio of cups with his tray of four vegetables and a vase of flowers, the Croft and Blackburn Silver Salver, the WR & B Simpson rose bowl for best exhibit in the vegetable and fruit section and the Jimmy Simpson rose bowl for best exhibit in the show.

Ron Smith was the one who attained the most points in this vegetable and fruit section to win the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society Trophy.

In the heaviest vegetable section there was a new record for the largest pumpkin.

“Back in 2019 Mick Lafford broke the record for the heaviest potato,” added Malcolm.

“This year he broke the record for the largest pumpkin, breaking the old record by 11 inches.”

Roger Satariano won a brace of trophies for his Decorative Dahlias, the August Krampf Shield for best Dahlia exhibit and the JB Briscombe cup for best exhibit in the flower section.

David Wilkinson won the Ripon in Bloom vase for his spike of Gladiolus.

In the baking section Betty Hardisty won the Davills Patisserie trophy for best exhibit with her Lemon Drizzle cake, and the TSB Rose Bowl for most points in the baking section was won by Michelle Dearlove.

In the Novice section Michael Parker entered for the first time and won the Dr Kathleen Scott cup for most points and the Ship Hotel shield for best exhibit with his round cabbage.

In the children’s section it was making the chocolate tray bake that seemed to be the favourite class. Ben Satariano won the DT Brown Cup and Charlie Allinson won the RBS shield.

The Mawson & Hardisty cup for the top honour for overall best kept allotment went to Simon & Jane Richardson at Fishergreen site, which was a remarkable achievement after having the plot under flood water earlier in the year.

Kirkby Road allotment site won the AL Hollingworth shield for the best kept allotment site.

Trophy Winners: