Top awards for Knaresborough Rotarians

Seven Knaresborough Rotarians have been rewarded with Paul Harris Fellowships for outstanding service to the movement.

And Hazel Haas and Brian Souter, who were already Paul Harris Fellows, were awarded a second fellowship and upgraded to Sapphire wards.

Hazel is a Rotary Past District Governor, District Chair of Rotary’s Peace Scholars, Chair of Knaresborough Christmas Market committee, Secretary of the Town Twinning committee, Principal coordinator for teams marshalling the Covid vaccinations in Harrogate, a member of the Chamber of Trade committee dealing with the weekly market in Knaresborough, and a member of Knaresborough Connectors, coordinating the response to the pandemic.

Brian Souter continues to serve Knaresborough Rotary Club and the wider community.

He has been the voice and communicator for the club for many years. Responsible for cementing an excellent relationship with local schools, he is known for his fundraising efforts.

Organiser of a Sunday tea party group for the elderly and a History of Art group for Harrogate U3A during the pandemic he co-ordinated the provision of Laptops for schools.

Helen Westmancoat worked hard as President during the pandemic and has been involved in the local community working on several fronts, including food banks and leading a team supervising the organising of Covid vaccinations.

Outside of Rotary she has been a popular and hard-working District Scout Commissioner. Helen’s adventurous spirit is demonstrated in the more than of 40 sky dives completed benefitting many charities.

Retired accountant Leslie Couldwell, a Knaresborough Rotarian for 26 years, took on the Presidency for a second term, only to discover that Covid took over six months into office.

Undeterred, difficulties were swept aside, and full involvement continued with contact being maintained with all members.

Leslie served as assistant secretary for a number of years and as chairman of ‘club service’. An enthusiastic Thespian, Leslie is involved in the production of the annual pantomime with the Whixley players.

Since joining Rotary Mike Dixon has brought an enthusiastic commitment to each and every task, Chairing the Domestic, Membership Events and Fundraising committees, and presently the International committee.

A trustee of Knaresborough Relief in Need, helping with grants to those in financial difficulties, Mike has also been involved with gifts to underprivileged children at Christmas and with Christmas parcels for the elderly, and a supervisor for a team running the Covid vaccinations, Mike enjoys singing and is a member of local choirs.

A past president of the Headingley club, David Kaye, has been a Rotarian for 36 years. The Rotary organiser for the Knaresborough Bed Race, working closely with the Lions, he has organised the successful installation of the commemorative Maundy stone at Knaresborough Castle.

David served as Chairman of Physionet, and is a highly respected member of The Funeral Directors Association.

Jim Moorhouse served the club with distinction, accepting and undertaking with great enthusiasm and humour the Presidency for two consecutive years.